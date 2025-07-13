KL Rahul loves batting at the top of the order and after his second hundred of the series, the classy Indian opener revealed the work he put on improve his reaction time with the sound guidance of coaches working in Formula 1. Rahul has probably looked the most assured batter in the series thus far. His ability to leave the ball well and play late has helped him excel in English conditions. Having moved up and down the order, he is pleased that he would be batting at his preferred position in the foreseeable future.

“In the last year or so or in the last couple of years, I have worked on a few mental drills. I spent a bit of time with an expert who can help me with improving my reaction time. And some mental drills and games that you can play that help you get better with your reaction time and stuff like that.

“I have seen this in Formula One quite a lot. I picked this up from one of the guys that I worked with in Austria's Salzburg. I had the opportunity to go there and work with some of the coaches. That work with the elite Formula One guys and other adventure sports people who require a lot of this mental side of the game, helped a lot.

“So I've worked on that and I guess that's the only thing that's been different in the last year or so,” he said after stumps on day three with the game evenly poised.

The hundred on Saturday was not as free flowing as the previous one in Leeds, primarily due to the slow nature of the pitch, but Rahul found a way to bat accordingly.

“I've always enjoyed batting long periods of time even when I was growing up. Even when I played junior cricket, I always enjoyed batting long hours and I could focus for long hours. I think a bit of that and a bit of this has just helped me in the last few years.

“That's something that I've strived for all my career is to be consistent and perform on a consistent basis. So I'm happy that the performances are coming through in the last few years.” Rahul was disappointed about getting out after completing his hundred at the iconic venue. Wicket on either side of the lunch break impacted India's momentum.

Rishabh Pant was run out while attempting to give strike rate to Rahul, who was on 98 at that time.

“First, obviously not ideal and there was a conversation a couple of overs before that I told him that I will try and get my 100 if possible before lunch. With Bashir bowling that last over before lunch, I thought it was a good chance for me to get it but unfortunately I hit it straight to the fielder. It was a ball that I could have hit it for a boundary but I hit it straight to the fielder.

“Then I think he just wanted to rotate the strike and see if he can put me back on strike. It shouldn't have happened, run out at that stage. I think it really changed the momentum. It was disappointing for both of us,” added Rahul.

