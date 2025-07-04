Shubman Gill will remember the second day of the second India vs England Test for the rest of his career. Playing just his second match as India Test captain, the 25-year-old reached a milestone that no one from the country has gone before as he slammed 269. Before this, Virat Kohli's 254 not-out against South Africa in 2019 was the highest by an India captain in Tests. Gill has gone past that in his second match as an India captain.

He was a picture of composure, and the possibility of a triple ton looked bright. Had he been able to do so, he would have been the first Indian captain to slam a Test triple ton.

Just after Tea, during an over by Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook tried to play mind games with Shubman Gill, who was batting past the 265-mark. Brook was stationed at the slip and could be seen having a banter with Gill. It appeared like Brook was talking about a 'triple century' with the India captain. Gill also responded to Brook.

Former England captain Mike Atherton, while commentating, deciphered the conversation as follows: Brook said, "290s is the hardest", before the India captain asked: "How many triple centuries have you got?" Atherton then said Brook had a Test triple-century against Pakistan in 2024. The incident happened in the 143rd over of the Indian innings. And then, Shubman Gill departed one the third ball of the 144th over.

Gill's magnificent knock, his career-best score in the format, the highest score made by an Indian captain in Tests and by an Indian batter in Tests in England, took the visitors' to 587 in 151 overs. He also received excellent support from spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42) for stitching stands of 203 and 144 for sixth and seventh wickets respectively.

Then, Akash Deep, getting a game in place of rested Jasprit Bumrah, gave India further advantage by picking 2-36 while Siraj returned with 1-21. Though Harry Brook and Joe Root are unbeaten on 30 and 18 respectively, England have a huge task at their hand on day three.