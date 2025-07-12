India pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is one of the best bowlers in the world as his spell broke the backbone of England's batting lineup. On Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's, London, Bumrah registered a five-wicket haul as India bundle out England for 387. Apart from Bumrah, Mohamed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy also took two wickets each. Apart from dominating with the ball on field, Bumrah also took the internet by storm with a witty reply to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the end of England's innings.

After India bowled England out for 387, Bumrah was asked to lead the team's way back to the dressing room as an honour of his marvelous five-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer seemed quite hesitant while doing it but was eventually pushed by his teammates.

As Bumrah was leading India's way, Jadeja was heard jokingly saying, "Hamein toh bol ki well bowled (Appreciate us too by saying 'well bowled').

Hearing Jadeja's line, Bumrah quickly gave him a hug and said, "Main toh aapke liye hi bol raha that (I was saying it for you only)."

With a memorable five-wicket haul, the 31-year-old earned a spot on the Lord's honours board.

Bumrah returned to the on-field action after taking a rest in the second Test, which comes down as part of his workload management. There were various speculations about Bumrah's potential outing, and he silenced them all with a maiden five-for at Lord's. Despite all the noise and judgment around him, Bumrah remains unfazed and accepts it as a part of his job.

"Obviously, when I play for India, I want to contribute as much as I can, and when you can do it, you feel good that you have put the team in a good position. So my thought process remains the same. As long as I wear this jersey, there will be judgments because every cricketer goes through that. As long as I am playing on TV, there will be judgments," said Bumrah during a post-match press conference.

"And obviously, that is how a part and parcel of professional sport is. You will always be judged by your performances, and obviously, you will always be judged day in and day out. Even when Sachin sir played 200 test matches, he was still judged. I have just left it that way. So everybody judges. And I forgot the question. But yes, that's how it is," he added.

