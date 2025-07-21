Team India is facing back-to-back injury blows ahead of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Since the defeat in the third Test, the visitors camp has been dealing with injuries as pacer Arshdeep Singh sustained a hand injury during a practice session. Following him, pacer Akash Deep suffered a groin strain in the third Test at Lord's. Later, the BCCI also revealed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining Tests after he suffered a knee injury.

In place of Arshdeep, pacer Anshul Kamboj joined the India squad and can feature in the fourth Test. Before the series began, India had picked pacer Harshit Rana in the squad, who was later released due to an injury. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has stated that Team India should have picked Rana in place of Kamboj to maintain the continuity.

"It's very interesting. There was a lot of chatter about Anshul Kamboj. He did well for India A as well, but when there was an opportunity earlier, the team management chose Harshit Rana first. Anshul was sent back home, and now we are learning about his name again," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Harshit Rana is not there. Now you have to wonder, what actually goes on? How do you determine who to keep and who to let go of? If you talk about performances for India A, Anshul's performance was better, but you kept Harshit Rana looking at continuity," he added.

Chopra further stated that there is no clarity at all regarding the selection process but also called Kamboj a "deserving player".

"If that was the case, then you should have kept Harshit Rana now as well. But he is not there; Anshul Kamboj is there. No clarity whatsoever," said Chopra.

"Maybe the management knows, but nobody is telling us anything. This comes as no surprise. Anshul Kamboj was deserving; he is now with the team," he added.

The fourth Test of the five-match series between India and England will begin from Wednesday, July 23 in Manchester.