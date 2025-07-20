Team India could be forced to make a last minute change to their plans ahead of the fourth and penultimate Test against England in Manchester, starting July 23. After left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was practically ruled out of the rest of the series owing to a hand injury, pacer Akash Deep's participation in the Old Trafford Test also remains a doubt, according to a report. The pacer suffered an injury scare in the Lord's Test last week.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Akash, who suffered a groin strain at Lord's, remains a doubtful started for the Manchester Test due to a recurring back issue that has resurfaced.

"Team India have been dealt another major blow in their fast bowling department as pacer Akash Deep is likely to be ruled out of the fourth Test against England," the report said.

The report also added that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in Manchester, especially with the series now on the line.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep won't be playing together in the remaining two Tests," it added.

"It was decided before the tour that Bumrah will only play three Tests in this series, and now with Akash's back niggle flaring up, we can't see both of them playing in the XI together.

"If Bumrah plays in Manchester, then Akash will sit out. At The Oval, Akash will replace Bumrah."

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, in as many words, had hinted that Arshdeep would be racing against time to get fit for the Manchester Test even though he had not found a playing eleven spot in the first three games.

"We'll take a call on the combination we play, particularly given the Arshdeep situation as well, we'll make that call closer to Manchester," said Doeschate referring to the left-arm pacer getting injured during training.

"He took a ball while he was bowling there, Sai had a ball and he tried to stop it and it's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously the medical team has taken him off to see a doctor and obviously if he needs stitches or doesn't need stitches that's going to be important to our planning for the next few days," he had said post training in Beckenham.

(With PTI Inputs)