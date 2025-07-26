Ben Stokes produced an all-round performance for the ages at Old Trafford, Manchester, becoming only the third all-rounder in Test history – after Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis – to achieve the double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets. England captain reached the milestone in signature fashion, launching a splendid six early on Day 4, before crafting a gritty 141 that ended his two-year wait for a Test century, his last coming during the Ashes in July 2023. Stokes also became the first English cricketer in the history of Test cricket to achieve the double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Battling cramps on day 3, the 34-year-old briefly left the field but returned after Jamie Smith's dismissal to finish with a flourish, scoring his last 41 runs off just 34 balls with three towering sixes. As he walked off, the crowd rose to give him a standing ovation.

Stokes' knock, along with Joe Root's majestic 150 and fifties from openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, powered England to a monumental 669 all out – their fifth-highest total in Tests and the second-highest against India after their 710/7 declared in Birmingham in 2011.

This was also England's highest innings total ever recorded at Old Trafford, surpassing the previous record of 627/9 declared against Australia in 1934.

The innings spanned 157 overs, leaving India's bowlers exhausted, with Jasprit Bumrah sending down 33 overs – his second-most in a single innings. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with 4/143 while Mohammed Siraj's sharp catch to dismiss Brydon Carse for 47 finally ended the onslaught.

Day 3 was rich with milestones for England. Joe Root climbed to second on the all-time Test run-scorers list, surpassing Rahul Dravid (13,288), Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Ricky Ponting (13,378). With 13,409 runs, he now trails only Sachin Tendulkar's monumental record of 15,921 runs.

