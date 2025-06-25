Former India wicketkeeper and selector Kiran More has called for patience with the current Indian Test side after its heartbreaking five-wicket loss to England in the first Test at Headingley, but was clear-eyed about where things went wrong: fielding. “We played very well for four days,” More told IANS. “I think the mistake came on the last day when England played outstanding cricket. Fielding was where we slipped. Those were simple catches — no one drops those — and that made the difference.”

His assessment came after England pulled off one of the most sensational fourth-innings chases in Test history, hunting down a mammoth 371-run target on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The win, powered by Ben Duckett's sublime 149 and anchored by Joe Root's unbeaten 53 and debutant Jamie Smith's nerveless 44 not out, was England's second-highest successful chase ever and the highest against India.

More, while pointing out India's bright patches across the Test, admitted the team fell short when it mattered most. “In the first two days, we were really good, and I felt we could've added another 100–150 runs to our total. If we had scored 450 in the first innings, things might've been different,” he said. “In the second innings, Rishabh and KL Rahul did well. But again, we collapsed at key moments.”

India, after posting 471 in the first innings thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill (147), Rishabh Pant (134), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), let go of a position of dominance by losing seven wickets for just 41 runs. England's reply, led by Duckett (62), Ollie Pope (106), and Brook (99), saw them post 465, with the last five wickets contributing 189 runs — a phase that shifted the balance.

In the second innings, a 195-run stand between Pant (118) and K.L. Rahul (137) once again gave India control at 333/4. But in a now-familiar script, the team lost six wickets for just 31 runs, folding for 364 and leaving England a fourth-innings target of 371.

More wasn't critical of individuals, instead highlighting the bigger picture. “We've got a good, balanced team, but this team is still in transition. I think we need to give them time — a year or so — to settle, find the right combination, and grow into a strong unit,” he said. “We've scored over 750 runs across both innings, so the batting is there. But we can't keep depending on Bumrah. He needs support — especially from the spinners.”

Indeed, while Jasprit Bumrah bowled tirelessly, he went wicketless in the second innings. Prasidh Krishna proved expensive, and India's fielding allowed England reprieves that proved costly, most notably Harry Brook, who was dropped multiple times en route to his 99.

More called for faith in the team and a long-term vision. “We've seen it before — from Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin, to Kohli and Rohit. Now it's time for new faces to step up. They need time and support,” he said. “If we keep playing like this and keep making the same mistakes, we won't improve. But give this group time, and we'll have a good team.”

England's successful chase, the third such instance of over 350 being chased at Headingley, added another chapter to the ground's rich legacy. With all four innings in the match crossing 350, only the third time that has happened in Test history.