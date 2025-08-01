The fifth and final India vs England Test has started. Players like Anshul Kamboj, Sai Sudharshan made their Test debut in the series while Karun Nair made a comeback to the India XI after a long gap. However, some players have been warming the bench throughout the series like Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran. Among the three, Easwaran has been part of several India squads but is yet to make his Test debut. He got his maiden call-up in India squad in 2022 but after that 15 players made their test debut but not Easwaran.

His father Ranganathan Easwaran is angry over the treatment meted out to his son.

"I'm not keeping a count of the number of days that Abhimanyu has been waiting for his Test debut. I am counting the years; it has been three years now. What is the job of a player? It is to score runs. He has done that. People said he didn't perform in two India A matches during the last tour of Australia and didn't get into the team, which is fair enough. But Karun Nair wasn't in the team during the period when Abhimanyu performed before the BGT. Karun wasn't picked for the Duleep Trophy or the Irani Trophy. Abhimanyu scored close to 864 runs if you consider the period from last year to the current year," Abhimanyu's father Ranganathan Easwaran told TOI.

"Then how do they compare? I don't understand. They gave a chance to Karun Nair. Fair enough, he scored 800-plus runs. The selectors have put faith in him."

Abhimanyu Easwaran will be another domestic player who will never make his International debut. pic.twitter.com/uQI19aFoHZ — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) July 31, 2025

Ranganthan went on to say that his son looks depressed. "My son looks a little depressed, but that is bound to happen. Some players jump the gun based on IPL performances which earn them a spot in the Test team. IPL performances should not be counted while selecting the team for the longest format. Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Irani Trophy should be the basis for Test selection," he said.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, 29, has played 103 first-class matches, scoring 7841 runs at an average of 48.70. He has 27 centuries and 31 fifties.