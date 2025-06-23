India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah suggested "fate" had played a part in England batsman Harry Brook's dismissal for 99 on his Headingley home ground on Sunday as an already gripping first Test took another intriguing twist. The dynamic Brook slammed Prasidh Krishna for six in the first over of Sunday's play and advanced down the pitch to drive Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, through the covers for a sensational four. But on the verge of his ninth century in 26 Tests, but only second on home soil, the 26-year-old pulled Krishna to Shardul Thakur in the deep.

Well though Brook batted, he also had several lucky breaks.

He had yet to get off the mark when he was caught off a miscued hook against Bumrah in the last over of Saturday's play, only for technology to reveal the India spearhead had bowled a no-ball that spared the England rising star from being out for a duck.

On Sunday, Brook was dropped on 46 and 82, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing to hold a thin edge off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja before Bumrah was the unlucky bowler when Yashasvi Jaiswal floored a two-handed chance at fourth slip.

Brook's innings helped England to a total of 465, just six behind on first innings, with Bumrah easily India's best bowler while taking 5-83 in 24.4 overs.

India ended the third day 96 runs ahead on 90-2 to leave the first Test of this five-match series still very much in the balance.

"I think fate had decided on 99 for him, because he got dropped a few times after (the no-ball) as well," Bumrah told reporters after stumps.

"But that is not to take away from him. He assessed the conditions well, he fancies his game and plays an aggressive style of cricket. He makes you think he can play an aggressive shot but he can shut up shop as well.

"Full credit, he played really well and we'll try to have better plans in the next innings," added the 31-year-old.

Ollie Pope, out for 106 early on Sunday after resuming on exactly 100 not out, said Brook was disappointed in becoming the 14th England batsman to be dismissed for 99 in a Test.

'Unbelievable knock'

"He was pretty gutted to get out," said England vice-captain Pope. "I think he'd either like to keep it down or hit it for six next time. He was as frustrated as anyone to get out but he plays that shot pretty well.

"It was an unbelievable knock. Even the pull shot he hit in the first over of the day, I was like 'where did that come from?'

"Everyone knows what a fantastic player Harry is and to be able to put a guy like Jasprit Bumrah off his pace a little bit with a shot like that early on shows the confidence he has in his game."

Bumrah took five wickets in a Test innings for the 14th time in just 46 Tests but his figures would have been even better but for three dropped catches off his bowling.

Unlike a number of other celebrated fast bowlers down the years, there were no displays of anger from Bumrah when the chances were missed.

"Nobody is dropping the catches purposely, everybody's trying really hard," said Bumrah, who added: "I don't want to create a scene or put more pressure on the fielder that, you know, (he sees) I'm angry...It's part and parcel of the game."

