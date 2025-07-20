The Indian cricket team trails 1-2 against England in the five-match Test series. The visitors lost the first game by 5 wickets in Leeds but bounced back beautifully to register a 336-run victory in Birmingham. Before the Shubman Gill-led side could fancy its chances of winning the series, the Three Lions handed a narrow 22-run defeat to India and once again got into the lead. As things stand now, India need to win both the remaining matches in order to win the series.

Ahead of the fourth game that is set to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester from July 23 onwards, former India player Farokh Engineer has advised the inclusion of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. He added that the player should replace all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace.

Kuldeep, who is part of the India squad, is yet to get a game in the ongoing Test series in England. The visitors played the first game with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner before roping in Washington Sundar for the second game. Both the players continued in the playing XI for the third game as well.

"I'd bring in Kuldeep in place of an all-rounder like Nitish Reddy. Kuldeep could've made a difference in the previous Tests, where the conditions supported spin. Old Trafford also takes spin, and he could relieve pressure off (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj. He's a genuine spinner-a wrist spinner who turns the ball. Jadeja and Washington Sundar are more holding bowlers. Washington has done well-he's a handy batsman and a great fielder, so I'd keep him," Engineer said on RevSports.

Farokh also asked for the inclusion of Sai Sudharsan while adding that the presence of Bumrah is a must for the Manchester Test. Notably, Bumrah missed the second Test as a part of workload management.

Ahead of the tour, India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had already mentioned that Bumrah would not be available for all the matches of the series.

"I would say pick the right team. That's key. If plan A hasn't worked, go with plan B. Bring in Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep. Bumrah must play. And maybe, just maybe, we'll change history at Old Trafford. You never know-losing the toss might even be a blessing in disguise," Farokh said.