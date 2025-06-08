Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta feels the world could witness an improved Shubman Gill if he bats at no. 4 during the upcoming tour of England. Gill will lead India for the first time in a Test when the series gets underway in Leeds on June 20, having been appointed captain of the team in the longest format last month. As Gill steps into unknown territory, Dasgupta has predicted the Indian captain to do well if the management decides to make him bat at no. 4.

"From here on, we'll be seeing Shubman Gill 2.0 - in a different position. I've always believed that in Test match cricket, the middle order - and now specifically number four - is the right place for him. Earlier, I used to say 'middle order' because we didn't realise Virat would step away from the format this early. But now that the spot has opened up, I think number four is the perfect place for Shubman in red-ball cricket," Dasgupta said on Star Sports.

Dasgupta added that the tour of England could be the 'rebirth' of Gill as a batter in Test, highlighting that the 25-year-old is much more suited to bat in the middle, especially in the longest format.

"So, in a way, this is going to be a rebirth of Shubman Gill - the red-ball player, the red-ball batter. I'm not too concerned about the numbers from before, because as I said, those were from when he was opening or batting at number three. Technically, he is much better suited to number four, or the middle order, in Test cricket," he added.

Before leaving for England, Gill expressed his thoughts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement from the longest format of the game and said that "it will be difficult to fill their spaces" in the team.

On May 7, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket after a career spanning 67 Tests and 11 years, ahead of the England tour, kickstarting India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle from June 20 onwards.

On the other hand, on May 12, the world stood in silence after Kohli announced his decision to retire from Tests more than a month before the highly anticipated five-match Test series against the Three Lions.

India will begin the five-match series against England on June 20 at Headingley. The second Test is set for July 2 at Edgbaston, followed by the third on July 10 at Lord's. The fourth Test will take place at Old Trafford from July 23, while the final match of the series is scheduled at The Oval starting July 31.nt from Test cricket earlier this month.

(With ANI Inputs)