England fast bowler Josh Tongue sent a clear message to India that they will be going for the win on Day 5 of the first Test match. At the end of Day 4, England were 21/0 with 350 runs needed to win on the final day of the encounter. With the pitch not favouring the bowlers till now, England have a good chance of chasing down the target and Tongue said that there has been no mention of accepting a draw in the England dressing room. The fast bowler added that England are trying to be positive and considering the batting line-up of the hosts, he believes that it is well within their reach to clinch the victory.

“No. [We will] just go for the win. That's the clear message in the changing room. It's just [about] being as positive as we can. They're going to bowl well at times tomorrow: it's just crucial we soak up that bit of pressure and reapply it. I don't see why we can't chase that down."

“We are very confident. Looking at our batting lineup, it's very strong. We'll play a positive brand of cricket. Chasing 371 is going to be a good thing for us to do tomorrow. Obviously, getting through the first 30-40 minutes will be crucial but hopefully, we'll get the winning runs tomorrow," Tounge added.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant etched his name in the record books yet again, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. The historic feat came during the fourth day of the first Test against England at Headingley, as Pant continued his dazzling run with the bat, bringing up his second hundred of the match in just 130 balls.

Pant, who had scored a fluent 134 in the first innings, followed it up with another masterclass under pressure, helping India stretch their second innings lead with a counter-attacking 118. With this, he joins an elite list of just 10 Indian cricketers—including Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli—to have registered centuries in both innings of a Test match.

More notably, he also became only the second wicketkeeper in the history of Test cricket to achieve this rare feat, after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower did so back in 2001.

(With IANS inputs)