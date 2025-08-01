On Day 2 of the fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England at the Oval, the Three Lions are wearing special headbands to pay tribute to the life and legacy of late English batter Graham Thorpe, who died by suicide last year. The headbands have been co-designed with Graham's family. 'A Day for Thorpey' will raise money for mental health charity Mind through the sale of a limited-edition headband which resembles what Graham wore when he was batting for England.

Thorpe died by suicide at the age of 55 on August 4, after years of battle with what his wife Amanda described as "major depression and anxiety". Thorpe made his international debut in 1993 and was the mainstay of the English batting throughout the late 90s and early 2000s.

The southpaw played 100 Tests and scored 6744 runs at an average of 44.66, with 16 hundreds and 39 fifties to his name. His highest score was 200*. In ODIs, the gritty batter scored 2380 runs at an average of 37.18 with 21 fifties. Thorpe was a Surrey legend.

The England great was instrumental in shaping the careers and craft of many English modern-day greats, including Stokes and Joe Root, working in the coaching staff of both the England Lions and the England senior team.

Coming to the match, a five-wicket haul by pacer Gus Atkinson and a quickfire 92-run opening stand by Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley pushed India to the back foot during the first session of the second day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday.

At the end of the session's play, England was 109/1, with Crawley (52*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten. They trail by 115 runs. India kick-started day two at 204/6, with Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) unbeaten.

