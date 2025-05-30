Story ProgressBack to home
England Lions vs India A Live Score Updates: Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan have helped India A make a mini recovery after losing two early wickets in the first unofficial Test against England Lions at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran fell to Josh Hull on his individual score of 8 runs off 17 balls while Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Eddie Jack for 24 off 55 balls. England Lions captain James Rew won the toss and opted to bowl first. With this unofficial Test, India's tour of England has begun. It consists of two unofficial Tests and one instra-squad match. After this, the Indian senior men's cricket team will take on England in a series of five Test matches, starting June 20. (Live Scorecard)
1st unofficial Test, India A in England, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, May 30, 2025
Lunch
EN-A
IND-A
86/2 (27.0)
The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
England Lions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.19
Batsman
Karun Nair
26 (60)
Sarfaraz Khan
17* (31)
Bowler
Josh Hull
30/1 (8)
Zaman Akhter
13/0 (7)
Here are the Live Cricket Score and Updates of England Lions vs India A 1st Unofficial Test:
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
1 run, played towards square leg.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
2 Leg byes.
No run.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards third man.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards third man.
2 runs, played towards point.
No run.