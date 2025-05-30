England Lions vs India A Live Score Updates: Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan have helped India A make a mini recovery after losing two early wickets in the first unofficial Test against England Lions at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran fell to Josh Hull on his individual score of 8 runs off 17 balls while Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Eddie Jack for 24 off 55 balls. England Lions captain James Rew won the toss and opted to bowl first. With this unofficial Test, India's tour of England has begun. It consists of two unofficial Tests and one instra-squad match. After this, the Indian senior men's cricket team will take on England in a series of five Test matches, starting June 20. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Cricket Score and Updates of England Lions vs India A 1st Unofficial Test: