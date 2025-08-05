The five-match Test series between India and England is all set for a thrilling finish as the winner of the final Test will be determined on Day 5 of the match. The series, which is currently led by England 2-1, is highly likely to end in a 2-2 draw. There's no doubt in the fact that England have been a dominating force in the series but Shubman Gill and co have also given them a tough fight throughout. However, one thing which the Indian team and its fans are going regret for a long time is the defeat in the third Test.

India were chasing a target of 193 and by the end of Day 4, they were four wickets down. On the final day, the visitors gave their sweat and blood with Ravindra Jadeja forming crucial partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, the English bowlers had the last laugh and India lost the match by 22 runs.

Recently, former England pacer revealed his favourite moment from the ongoing series and he stated that at the end of Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's, India all-rounder Washington Sundar had confidently claimed that India would be winning the match next day, despite being four down. This moment gave a smile to Broad.

"My favourite moment from the series was when Washington Sundar, in an interview before batting, said that 'India would definitely win this Test'," said Stuart Broad on Sky Sports.

"Washington Sundar chipped one back to Jofra Archer, beautiful catch, and he went back for zero. It did make me smile," he added.

Talking about the ongoing fifth Test, rain in the evening session pushed the series deciding final Test to day five after a down and out India managed to stay in the game yet again following fine hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook that almost sealed the contest for England.

Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) were at the crease when a combination of rain and bad light halted play, with the hosts standing 35 runs away from a memorable victory and a 3-1 win in the five-match series.

Root (105) and Brook (111) milked 195 runs for the fourth wicket to give impetus to England's chase of 374.

(With PTI Inputs)