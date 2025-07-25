England captain Ben Stokes retired hurt with apparent cramp as his team dominated day 3 of the fourth cricket test against India on Friday. Stokes was 66 not out in the evening session at Old Trafford with England leading by 133 runs. The all-rounder had looked uncomfortable for some time as he tried to stretch out in between balls and was left hobbling during one run before eventually going off. He left England in a commanding position, largely thanks to a century from Joe Root, who moved up to second on the all-time list of test run scorers behind first-placed Sachin Tendulkar.

Stokes, whose half-century followed his five wickets, was replaced by Jamie Smith with England on 491-4.

His retirement comes after India's Rishabh Pant retired hurt on day one with a foot injury and returned on day 2.

England leads the five-match series 2-1.

