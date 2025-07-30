England has been dealt a major blow ahead of the series-deciding Test against India, that starts at The Oval on Thursday, with captain Ben Stokes being ruled out of the fifth and deciding game with a shoulder injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board said vice-captain Ollie Pope would now lead the side in the match at the Oval starting Thursday, with England 2-1 up in the five-Test series. England also made four changes with Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue making it to the XI. From the team that played the 4th Test in Manchester, Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Brydon Carse will not play the fifth Test.

Stokes has 17 wickets, most among all bowlers in the series, while he is England fifth highest run-scorer with 304 runs, including a ton.

"Captain Ben Stokes is unavailable due to a right shoulder injury. Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. England have included Jacob Bethell, who will bat at No.6. Surrey bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue," the ECB said.

The fifth and final Test of the series will take place from Thursday onwards, with the series in favour of England by 2-1 following a hard-fought draw by India at Old Trafford in Manchester. India would not be able to win the series in England, something they last did back in 2007, but they have a chance to bow out with their heads held high and series levelled.

Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

So far in the series, Archer has taken nine wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.66, with best figures of 3/55. Carse has featured in all four Tests, taking nine wickets at an average of over 60, while also contributing 164 runs in six innings, including a half-century.

Dawson made his return to Tests after eight years at Manchester, but could take only one wicket and contributed 26 with the bat.

England has included all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who will bat at number six, who is also the sole spin option for the hosts. Surrey bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue. Tongue last featured in the Birmingham Test and so far has taken 11 wickets at an average of 33.63, with best figures of 33.63.