England produced quite a contrasting display of Test cricket on Day 1 of the Lord's Test against India. The England side, which usually aims to score over 400 runs in 90 overs, could only muster a total of 251/4 against Shubman Gill's side. Was that the impact of the battering that England received in the Edgbaston Test, or purely a realisation that a different style of play was required to get the better of this Indian side? England vice-captain Ollie Pope was asked the million-dollar question in the press conference after the day's play. Pope, who scored 44 off 104 runs before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, hinted that the Bazzball-styled play might already be behind them.

Having copped a fair bit of criticism for their ultra-aggressive batting approach, England are making a conscious effort to bat in different ways, confirmed top-order batter Ollie Pope.

"We are trying to be better at adapting. We'd like to be 400-4, but the surface didn't allow that. India bowled well, held their lengths well, and didn't give us much.

"We are trying to develop as a team, realise when to press the button and attack, and when to absorb some pressure. That is something we are constantly working on, trying to get the balance right," said Pope, who made 44.

On the pitch dictating their style of play, Pope added: "Not necessarily the way we are used to putting together a first innings. 250 for four is a pretty good score at the minute.

"We would have liked more runs but the nature of the surface and the way the India attack bowled throughout means we had to adapt how we play. It's a day we will take. Hopefully, we can kick on and get 400, towards 500."

Ladybirds halt play, leaves Stokes furious

In the 81st over, Stokes looked annoyed in his feeble attempt to waft the flying bugs out of his way, leading to a brief halt in play.

Pope saw the funny side of the incident.

"Never seen that, no? That's a first, the crowd have got that today," he joked.

With PTI Inputs