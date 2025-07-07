The Indian cricket team finally managed to breach the Edgbaston fortress, beating England by 336 runs, for the first time in their Test history. In eight attempts before, India had never managed to beat England at the venue, incurring 7 defeats and one draw. However, the Shubman Gill-led side turned the tables, securing a dominant victory against Ben Stokes' men, reducing the much-hyped BazzBall to dust. In the process, the Indian team and its players managed to break several records.

1. The 336-run victory for India is their biggest in Test history, in terms of runs. The previous best was a 318-run triumph against the West Indies in North Sound, back in 2019.

Biggest away wins for India (by runs):

- 336 vs Eng Birmingham 2025

- 318 vs WI North Sound 2019

- 304 vs SL Galle 2017

- 295 vs Aus Perth 2024

- 279 vs Eng Leeds 1986

2. Akash Deep, who triggered England's collapse by picking up 6 wickets in the second innings of the Birmingham Test, now holds the record of best figures for an Indian in England. He bettered the record held by Chetan Sharma, who had picked up 10 wickets for 188 runs in Birmingham back in 1986. Akash edged him as he picked up 10 wickets for 187 runs.

3. Shubman Gill is the first Indian and Asian captain to win a Test at Edgbaston. Among Indians, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Ajit Wadekar, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah couldn't do what Gill managed to do. He is also the first Asian batter to score a double century in England.

Best match figures for India in England:

- 10/187 Akash Deep Birmingham 2025

- 10/188 Chetan Sharma Birmingham 1986

- 9/110 Jasprit Bumrah Trent Bridge 2021

- 9/134 Zaheer Khan Trent Bridge 2007

Other Major Milestones:

# Shubman Gill went past Sunil Gavaskar to become the youngest India captain to win a Test match overseas. Gill achieved the milestone at the age of 25 years and 301 days old. Gavaskar was 26 years and 202 days old when he won a Test in New Zealand in 1976.

# Shubman Gill ended the Edgbaston Test with 430 runs to his name, helping him leave behind Sunil Gavaskar in the list of Indians with the most runs scored in a single Test.

# India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 89 and 69 not out in the second Test against England, became the first cricketer in the world to score 2000 runs while also picking up 100 wickets in the World Test Championship.

# For the first time in the nation's history, India crossed the 1000-run mark in a Test match. Against England, Shubman Gill's side scored a total of 1014 runs. Only 5 teams had managed to do so before India.