India Test captain Shubman Gill has had a series to remember so far against England, particularly when it comes to his performance with the bat. Gill slammed a combined 585 runs in the first two Tests, slamming scores of 269, 161, and 147. However, Gill failed to contribute much in his two innings in the Lord's Test. England captain Ben Stokes chipped in with some sledging towards the Indian captain on Day 4 of the Lord's Test, taunting Gill by saying he's "done for the series".

Gill came out to bat with India at 41/2 in the final session of Day 4, chasing a target of 193 on a tricky Lord's pitch.

Stokes had his verbal punches ready to be thrown at Gill as he walked out to bat.

"600 runs and he's done for this series. 600 runs is enough for this fella," said Stokes to his teammates, taking aim at Gill.

Unfortunately for Gill, he could not contribute much. Gill endured a shaky nine-ball stay at the crease, surviving a close call before getting out leg-before-wicket (LBW) to Brydon Carse for just 6 runs.

India suffered a dramatic top-order slump to set up a thrilling finale to the third Test against England at Lord's on Sunday.

The tourists had the upper hand after dismissing England for just 192 in their second innings, with off-spinner Washington Sundar taking 4-22, including the wickets of Joe Root, Jamie Smith and England captain Ben Stokes on Day 4 of the Lord's Test.

That left India needing 193 to go 2-1 up in this five-match series after both teams made 387 in their first innings.

India, however, collapsed to 58-4 at stumps, with the tourists requiring a further 135 runs to win on Monday's final day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a seven-ball duck, skying a hook off express fast bowler Jofra Archer to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Karun Nair got out lbw to Brydon Carse with India captain Shubman Gill, who had already scored a double hundred and two centuries this series, falling in similar fashion.

And in the last over of the day's play, Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep to raucous cheers from the home crowd.

But India opener KL Rahul, fresh from his first-innings score of exactly 100, was still there on 33 not out following several typically elegant boundaries.

