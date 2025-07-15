Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on India's heartbreaking loss to England at Lord's, calling it a “missed opportunity” and expressing disappointment over the way the match slipped out of the team's hands. Speaking at an event, Ganguly said, “A little bit disappointed, yes. The way India batted in this series so far they should have got this 190 (193) and seeing someone like Jadeja fight it out, you know the quality in this batting line-up is absolutely brilliant. I think they'll be more disappointed than I am because this was a real chance to go 2-1 up in the series.”

India failed to chase down a modest target, getting bowled out in the final session of Day 5 in what turned out to be a nail-biting finish. Commenting on the bizarre final dismissal, Ganguly brushed it off with perspective. “No, not really strange. It's happened in cricket before — the ball hits the bat and rolls back onto the stumps. It's not the first time, and it won't be the last.”

The former skipper also highlighted the need for stronger partnerships. “They just needed two solid stands. The little fight shown by Bumrah, Jadeja, and Siraj showed the game was still alive.”

Ganguly had special praise for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in excellent form throughout the England tour. “He's a special player. He's been around a long time—80 Tests, over 200 ODIs—and his batting has really grown. He started as a top-order batsman in Saurashtra before becoming a world-class spinner. He'll continue to be a key part of this team.”

With two Test matches left in the series, Ganguly remains hopeful that India can bounce back strong.