The conclusion of the 4th Test between India and England in Manchester was absolutely dramatic, despite the nature of the result, as the match ended in a draw. England skipper Ben Stokes wanted his team to be freed early as the contest was set to end in a stalemate. But, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar nearing their respective centuries, India decided to carry on for a few more overs. Stokes struggled to comprehend why, and this prompted a little altercation between him and Jadeja.

The match eventually concluded as both Jadeja and Sundar reached their respective hundreds. However, a video later showed England skipper Stokes snubbing handshakes with Jadeja and Sundar, triggering criticism on social media.

Ben Stokes refusing a handshake with Sundar & Jadeja isn't “passion” — it's poor sportsmanship.



You can't preach spirit of the game and forget it when the fight doesn't go your way.#RavindraJadeja #Jadeja

#INDvsENGTest #Sundar pic.twitter.com/QGzEKyb5LC — Sagar Lohatkar (@sagarlohatkar) July 27, 2025

However, another video has now surfaced, showing that Stokes had already shaken hands with Jadeja and Sundar, right after the latter reached his maiden Test ton.

Even former England captain Michael Vaughan took to X (formerly Twitter), to highlight that there was no truth behind the accusation made against Stokes.

I hope all those firing in are seeing this https://t.co/4CfhZYac5f — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 28, 2025

While there was no truth to the handshake snub theory, Stokes did court plenty of criticism for his earlier attempt to persuade India in calling off the match early. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the high-profile names to have slammed Stokes for asking Jadeja and Sundar to end the match before they could reach their respective centuries.

"Have you heard the term double standards? They played your bowlers all day, batted you out, and suddenly when they're nearing hundreds, you want to walk off? Why should they?!" Ashwin fumed in a video on his YouTube channel. "You ask, 'You want to make a hundred against Harry?' Not Brook, brother."

Ashwin also spoke about the 'motive' behind the early handshake offer: "There were two reasons — one, you didn't want to tire your bowlers. Fine. Second, you were frustrated, and thought 'If I'm not happy, you shouldn't be either.' That's not how cricket works."

"These are Test runs. A century is earned, not gifted. Washington deserved it. Jadeja deserved it. Period."