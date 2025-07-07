Akash Deep played a pivotal role in India winning the Birmingham Test by 336 runs against England and levelling the five-match series 1-1. It was India's first win at Edgbaston after a hiatus of 58 years. It was also skipper Shubman Gill's first victory as India's new Test captain, where he also bagged the Player of the Match award. After the match, India pacer Akash Deep's emotional revelation about his sister's struggle with cancer left all the fans heartbroken. Akash Deep, who registered a 10-wicket haul, dedicated his match-winning performance to his sister Akhand Jyoti, who his battling cancer.

After the win, Jyoti spoke to NDTV. She talked in details about her bond with brother Akash and how the pacer left no stone unturned to take care of her.

"I am very happy and proud of my brother's performance against England in the Test match. Before leaving for England, he came to meet me here in Lucknow and even departed for England from here. During the IPL, when he used to play for Lucknow Super Giants, Akash used to come and meet me everyday after the practice," Jyoti told NDTV.

Akhand stated that she was diagnosed with cancer two months ago. "He called me after the victory against England yesterday and we talked to each other on the phone today as well. Despite suffering from cancer, I am not facing any problem under the care of my brother, husband and other family members," said Jyoti.

"I want Akash to perform better and bring glory to the country. He has said that after returning from England, he will come straight to Lucknow and meet me," she added.

Akash Deep, who triggered England's collapse by picking up 6 wickets in the second innings of the Birmingham Test, now holds the record of best figures for an Indian in England.

He bettered the record held by Chetan Sharma, who had picked up 10 wickets for 188 runs in Birmingham back in 1986. Akash edged him as he picked up 10 wickets for 187 runs.