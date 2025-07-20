The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee has called up Haryana and Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover for injured Arshdeep Singh on the tour of England. The Indian team suffered a big setback ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England after pacer Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury. Arshdeep reportedly suffered a cut on his bowling hand during a nets session in Manchester, which required stitches. The pacer, hence, is unlikely to be available for the Manchester Test. The selection committee, as per NDTV sources, acted swiftly on the setback and added Kamboj to the squad as cover.

With the team management still undecided on whether to play Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth match to be played at Old Trafford and some of the other bowlers failing to make an impact, the decision to add Kamboj to the roster was a crucial one.

Kamboj impressed the selectors with his performances during the India A vs England A 2-match unofficial Test series. The CSK star isn't just a tricky bowler to face but can also prove to be handy with the bat. Considering head coach Gautam Gambhir's inclination towards multi-skill players, Kamboj's inclusion was a no-brainer.

As per an agreement between the Indian team management and the national selection committee, Bumrah is scheduled to play only three of the five Test matches to manage his workload. He played the first Test and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Bumrah missed the second Test, and India brought in Akash Deep in his place. The pacer from Gujarat came back in the third match and claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings, but India suffered a narrow 22-run defeat.

Arshdeep is yet to make his Test debut, though he has played eight ODIs and 63 T20Is so far. He has also played 21 First-Class matches.

Though an official announcement is yet to be made, Team India will have one of Kamboj, Shardul Thakur and Prasid Krishan to choose from if Bumrah is rested for the Manchester Test.

