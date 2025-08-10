The recently-concluded five-match Test series between India and England will be remembered for the ages to come. The five-match contest, which was Shubman Gill's first assignment as India's Test captain, ended in a 2-2 draw. The fifth and final Test at The Oval was the most memorable one as India pulled-off a stunning six-run victory. Pacer Mohammed Siraj was the biggest architect of the win with his stunning nine-wicket haul. As India receive wishes from all over the world, former Australia captain Michael Clarke slammed Gill and co for their strategy.

Clarke called out Team India for not playing spinner Kuldeep Yadav even in a single match, stating that the left-arm spinner could have taken at least 20 wickets in the series.

"The talk around Kuldeep Yadav, I don't think, changes. He didn't play a part in the series. I think he could have helped India take 20 wickets in this series. But you can't take anything from these two (Sundar and Jadeja). With the bat, they've been exceptional, with the ball, they've been exceptional. So, I don't think anybody can criticize those two players, these two spinners. The part of the impact they had in this series deserved their spot, grabbed it with both hands," said Clarke on Beyond23 Cricket podcast.

"But I do think Kuldeep will continue to be a talking point because I think he's that X-factor for all of India. He could've helped them throughout this series to take 20 wickets," he added.

India opted for two all-rounders as spin options in the series, rather than going for a proper spinner.

"And then the two spinners, their batting is underrated. Has always been underrated for someone like Jadeja. He scores so many important runs for India. And, Washington Sundar another fifty as well," said Clarke.

Apart from Kuldeep, pacer Arshdeep Singh and uncapped batter Abhimanyu Easwaran also did not get a single game in the series.