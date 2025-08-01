Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has become a huge talking point. Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had already made it clear that Bumrah would not be available for all the matches. The ace pacer played all the five Tests against Australia in 2024-25 and ended up injuring himself. The injury saw Bumrah missing competitive cricket for more than three months. In the five-match Test series vs England, Bumrah played the first, third and fourth game, while missing the second and fifth one.

"It's quite a complex issue around Bumrah," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate Doeschate said at the end of play on Day 1 in the fifth and final Test. "We obviously want to wheel him in, but we also want to respect where his body's at, and on the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn't worth including him in the squad."

"I don't think picking and choosing is a fair comment to Bumrah. He did say he was going to play three games, he left it up to us which three he played. We've tried to manage the situation. It's not ideal... I guess giving those guys attention - the guys who aren't playing - particularly when you're carrying 18 is important. Make them know that you're making all the decisions in good faith, in the best interest of the team," he added.

Doeschate highlighted Bumrah's workload, citing the number of overs the pacer bowls in the matches he plays.

"He has bowled a large number of overs, I know it doesn't always seem like that because he's only played three Tests and he only bowled in one innings in Manchester. But if you look at the loads, he's bowled a lot," Doeschate explained.

"In hindsight, you would have loved to have him here. But you would also have said if we come here 3-1 down that we didn't use him there. So it's trying to not guess but trying to look into the future and manage him," he added.