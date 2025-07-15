Following India's loss to England in the third Lord's Test, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed opener KL Rahul for his consistency in the series, saying that watching him bat is the "biggest satisfaction" he has received from the ongoing tour as an analyst and ex-cricketer. KL became the second Indian batter after Dilip Vengsarkar (three times) to register his name on the Lord's Honours Board more than once during the third Test, smashing his second century at the venue. However, his efforts were in vain as India lost the game by 22 runs, despite a commendable fightback from the lower-order and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during chase of 193 runs.

Speaking on 'Follow the Blues', JioStar expert Sanjay said KL has worked on grey areas in his technique.

"The biggest satisfaction I've had -- as an analyst and a former cricketer -- has come from watching KL Rahul. He has always had the game. Yes, there were grey areas in his technique, but he worked on those and resolved them. What was missing was consistency," he said.

"On one of our shows, we even jokingly gave him the title of 'Mr. Consistent KL Rahul' -- but it has taken him a long time to truly earn that tag. He has now played over 50 Test matches for India, and what I am seeing now is close to perfection -- there are no visible weaknesses. For the first time in an overseas series, he has scored more than 200 runs. That, for me, is a massive takeaway for India," he concluded.

In the ongoing series, KL has scored 375 runs in three matches and six innings at an average of 62.50, with a best score of 137, two centuries and a fifty. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the series. This series has greatly improved his batting average in England, taking it from 30s to early 40s. In 12 Tests in England, he has made 989 runs at an average of 41.20, with four centuries and two fifties in 24 innings. His best score in England is 149.

Despite his technical ability and shot range, KL has received flak for his inconsistency, reflected in a Test average of 35.26 after 61 Tests, scoring 3,632 runs in 107 innings, with 10 centuries and 18 fifties.

However, he is India's one of most dependable batters outside Asia in spite of ups and downs in his form, as nine of his ten Test tons have come away from home. Most importantly, seven of his Test centuries have come in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) countries, with a century in Australia and two in South Africa.

KL's overall Test record against England is also solid, with 1,330 runs in 16 matches and 30 innings at an average of 44.33, with five centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 199.

With two matches remaining, KL has every chance to make this series his best-ever in Test statistically. His best Test series has been the 2016-17 series against Australia at home, with 393 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 65.50, with six fifties to his name and best score of 90.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. England was reduced to 44/2, but a 109-run stand between Ollie Pope (44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries) and Joe Root (104 in 199 balls, with 10 fours) and a counter-attacking 84 run stand for the eighth wicket stand between Brydon Carse (56 in 83 balls, with six fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (51 in 56 balls, with six fours) took England to 387.

Jasprit Bumrah (5/74) was the highlight for India with the ball.

In the second innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but a 61-run stand between Karun Nair (26 in 46 balls, with five fours) and KL Rahul and a 141-run stand between KL (100 in 177 balls, with 13 fours) and Rishabh Pant (74 in 112 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) took India close to England's score.A brilliant half-century from Ravindra Jadeja (72 in 131 balls, with eight fours and a six) and lower-order contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Washington Sundar (23) took India to 387, with nothing separating the sides.

Chris Woakes (3/84) was the top bowler for England in this innings.

In England's second innings, India continuously kept England under pressure, except for a 67-run fifth wicket stand between Root (40 in 96 balls, with a four) and Stokes (33 in 96 balls, with three fours). Sundar (4/22) delivered a game-changer spell, running through the middle-order and bundling out England for 192. India was set 193 to win.

During the run-chase, Team India was reduced to 82/7. However, Jadeja (61* in 181 balls, with four boundaries and a six) was not in a mood to give up. He put up resilient partnerships with the lower-order batters that put England under tension, but Mohammed Siraj's unlucky dismissal, where the ball spun back to the stumps following its landing on the pitch, hurt a million hearts as India was bundled out for 170.

India trails 1-2 in the series. Stokes won the 'Player of the Match' for his handy knocks of 44 and 33 and a total of five wickets in the match, including a three-wicket haul taken in the second innings in tandem with Jofra Archer, who also got three wickets.