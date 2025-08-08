England all-rounder Chris Woakes spoke about his shoulder injury, which he got in the fifth and final Test against India in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and expressed disappointment at not being able to cross the line in the series decider. Woakes' injury took place in the 57th over of India's first innings. Stretching to make a dive at the boundary to save a run, Woakes was seen in discomfort, holding his shoulder. The England pacer received immediate inspection from the team physio and was forced off the field.

In a video posted by Sky Sports, Woakes said, "When you have an injury like that, you think your game is done. And then, the closer it goes, it's always never a matter of whether I was going to be out there or not. And it was just a matter of how I was going to approach it."

"Emotions were running high. I was hoping that we could get over the line with Gus at the other end and I wouldn't have to face a ball, but not to be, unfortunately," he added.

Despite having a shoulder injury, Woakes came out to bat for England when they needed 17 runs to win the fifth Test alongside Gus Atkinson. However, he did not face a ball but was in serious pain while running in the middle.

Woakes' resistance eventually came to an end after Mohammed Siraj rattled Atkinson's off stump to seal India's six-run triumph. India's tour of England concluded on a dramatic 2-2 series draw on Monday at The Oval in London.

India defied the odds, rebuked the win predictions heavily favouring England and stood triumphant with a narrow six-run victory in front of a jam-packed crowd.

