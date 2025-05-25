Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan believes Shubman Gill being appointed as India's new Test captain is a correct decision, saying that the right-handed batter is a natural leader who isn't afraid of methodologies behind various decisions. On Saturday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced Gill's appointment as India's 37th Test captain, and his first assignment in the role will be a five-match tour of England, starting on June 20. Morgan had shared the dressing room with Gill when the duo were together in the Kolkata Knight Riders' for IPL 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"The captaincy decision from India is the right one. I played alongside Gill for two seasons at Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and he is a natural leader. He doesn't mind questioning methodology," said Morgan on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of day three's play in the England-Zimbabwe Test at Trent Bridge.

In terms of batting, India have handed a return to Karun Nair, while giving a maiden call-up to B Sai Sudharsan. But Morgan, who captained England to 2019 ODI World Cup at home, feels the Test tour will be baptism by fire for a new-look Indian Test team. When the series begins at Headingley on June 20, Gill will also become the fifth youngest player to lead India in Tests.

"I think the top three in the batting line-up has to be Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul but they are spoilt for choice in terms of batters. I make England favourites, without a doubt, with the home advantage and the journey they are on. It will be a tough tour for India,' he added.

Former skipper Nasser Hussain felt India still looks strong on paper despite retirements of stalwart players Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, though he pointed out that Gill hasn't got a strong overseas batting record.

"Well, I mean, nine months ago, if you put a probable squad up of India, you'd probably have Ravichandran Ashwin in there, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma - three of the greats of Indian cricket. Well, they've all retired, and with Rohit retiring, you need a new captain.

"Shubman gets that role, great honour for him to be captain of India. Jasprit Bumrah was vice-captain, has captained in the past, but obviously with them saying he may not play all five Test matches and his injury record, they are looking long-term. Someone who can play for a very long time, and they feel Shubman Gill is that man. He's a high-class player.

"His record away from home is not as good as at home. He's captained well recently in the IPL. I think he's a good choice, but as I said right at the start, there's some names missing there, and I think for that reason, it's a very good opportunity for England. But make no mistake, that is a strong squad.

"Whoever you bring in, Karun Nair there, for his example, hasn't played Test match cricket for eight years. Last time England saw him, he got a triple hundred against them and has been prolific in first-class cricket," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)