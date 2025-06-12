Team India is all set to face England in the upcoming five-match Test series, starting from June 20 in Leeds. This series will mark the beginning of a new phase in Indian Test cricket as it will be the first series to be played after the retirements of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. After Rohit's departure, young batter Shubman Gill was named as India's new Test captain as India look to begin their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a win over England. Apart from Gill's captaincy, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will also be in focus as India look to manage his workload to keep him injury-free.

Recently, former India captain Sourav Ganguly stated that Bumrah's performance will be key to India's success in England and skipper Gill needs to use him smartly.

“[Jasprit] Bumrah is your man. You have to understand that you can't just keep bowling him. Shubman Gill has to take note. Use him as a wicket-taker. Don't bowl him more than 12 overs a day. Let the other bowlers step up. If you can protect Bumrah and use him as a wicket-taker, you surely have a chance," Ganguly said on RevSportz.

"England are a better side in these conditions. But if India bat well and bat tough, and if they use Bumrah well, they will have a chance. Look, I will come back to watch Edgbaston or Lord's, and that's because I believe they have a chance," he added.

Ganguly further stated that Gill also needs to step up not only as a captain but also as a batter and score crucial runs for India.

“He still has some work to do as a Test batter. These are conditions where he needs to score runs," said Ganguly.

"He is a young captai,n and he will learn. Imagine if he does well. How good is it? He will be hailed as a hero. You live for such situations as a player," he added.