India dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. With pacer Mohammed Siraj taking a six-wicket haul, the visitors bundled out England for 407, taking a lead by 180 runs. Coming to bat again in the second innings, India's score read 64/1 at stumps, leading by 244 runs. Currently, KL Rahul (28*) and Karun Nair (7*) standing unbeaten at the crease. However on Day 4, all eyes will be on the weather of Birmingham as rain clouds loom large.

According to Accuweather, there are chances of heavy rainfall throughout the day. There will be showers at the time of the beginning of the day's play, i.e 11 AM (3:30 PM IST). The temperature will be around 21 degree celsius with 48 per cent chances of rain.

With no rain at 12 PM, the showers are then expected to return at 1 PM (5:30 PM IST). There are high chances that the game will be interrupted several times due to rain.

However, according to NDTV's Boria Majumdar, there's absolutely no chance of rain during the Day 4 of the second Test.

"Slightly overcast with sun peeking out. It is that knid of a morning in Birmingham but there's no chance of rain. Towards the Edgbaston ground, it's slightly overcast and the sun is trying to peek out but there's a heavy cloud cover. The temperature will be 22 degree celsius and the lower one will be around 16,: said Majumdar.

"Perfect conditions for cricket and there's absolutely no chance of rain," he added.

Earlier on Day 2, Siraj struck twice in the second over of the day to leave England on the mat at 84 for five before Brook (158 off 234) and Smith (184 not out off 207) combined to script the hosts' remarkable recovery with a 303-run stand off 368 balls. England eventually ended with 407 all out in response to India's mammoth 578 all out.

At stumps, India were 64 for one in 13 overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (28 off 22), leading England by 244 runs.

K L Rahul (28 batting off 38) looked in sublime touch and was joined by Karun Nair (7 batting off 18) in the middle after the left-handed opener was trapped in front by Josh Tongue amid grey skies with floodlights on.

England hammered as many as 172 runs in the morning session despite having lost half their side, before adding another 106 runs in a wicketless afternoon session.

(With PTI Inputs)