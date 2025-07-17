Team India has faced a shocking injury blow ahead of the fourth Test against England. The hosts are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after winning the third Test by 22 runs at Lord's, London. In the third Test, India need 193 runs to win when they started losing wickets in quick successions. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, along with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj put up a strong fight but India got bundled out for 170, losing the match 22 runs.

To remain in the contention for winning the series, India need to win the last two Tests against England. However, their confidence has now faced a shocking blow as pacer Arshdeep Singh has picked up a hand injury during the net practice.

Arshdeep is yet to make his debut for Team India in the longest format and was highly likely to be in the Playing XI for the fourth Test.

Speaking to the media, India 's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate stated that the left-arm pacer was hit by a ball during the training session and was rushed to the doctor.

"He took a ball while he was bowling there. So he hit a ball, and he tried to stop it and it's just a cut. So we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously, if he needs stitches or does he not, that will be important to our planning for the next few days," he said.

Bumrah, who is slated to play a maximum of three Tests in the series as part of a pre-determined plan, led the way with seven wickets at Lord's but his availability for the next game is not confirmed yet.

"No, we'll make that call in Manchester still. We know we've got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it's pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him," ten Doeschate said.