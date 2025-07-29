Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev praised England captain Ben Stokes but claimed that as an all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja is ahead of him. Stokes is currently on the verge of achieving a rare feat by completing 7000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. However, Kapil did not acknowledge him as the best all-rounder of this generation and instead, opted for Jadeja. While Stokes is just few runs away from completing 7000 runs, Jadeja has scored 3697 runs and taken 326 wickets in the format.

"I don't want to compare. Stokes is a good all-rounder, but I still feel Jadeja is ahead. He is performing far better," Kapil said at the event as quoted by India Today.

Kapil also backed India skipper Shubman Gill and said that he should be given time to prove his mettle. With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England, many have questioned Gill's leadership but Kapil said that this is a young India team and it will take time to adjust under the new captain.

“Give him time. This is his first series; he will commit mistakes, and there will be many positives over the period of time, he will learn,” Kapil said.

“This is a young team, they are getting the opportunity to play, and in the coming days, these players will win. Any new team in the world takes time to adjust,” the former India captain added.

Kapil shared his views on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he never thought that the spearhead would survive so much time in Test cricket with such a difficult bowling action.

Bumrah featured in the first and the third Tests, enchanted the spectators with his threatening spells, but India lost both fixtures. With two Tests left, India is trailing in the five-match series by 1-2, and Bumrah is currently playing in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

He is likely to miss the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which will be played at London's Kennington Oval from July 31 to August 4.

Speaking on Bumrah workload management, Kapil Dev told the media, "...The times have changed; their bodies are different, and they work differently, so it's hard to judge one person. Yes, he is one of the finest bowlers. We never thought he would play for such a long time because he put so much stress on his body. Still, he is contributing to the team. Hats off to him. As a spectator and a lover of the game, I would say that he shouldn't retire at all, but everyone has to go one day."

