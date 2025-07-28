Drama unfolded in the high-intensity Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy here on Sunday after Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused England skipper Ben Stokes' offer to call off the fourth Test and settle for a draw before the start of the final hour of play. There is a provision that allows both captains to shake hands and agree to a draw if they feel that the possibility of a result is impossible. Having worked hard to earn a creditable draw, Jadeja and Washington, batting on 89 and 80 respectively, flatly refused Stokes' offer after he had approached the umpire, which irked the England skipper no end.

With both approaching their hundreds after having saved the match, they exercised their rights to continue batting.

Stokes had a few words to say as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were also seen enquiring as to why India wanted to carry on.

"Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?" Stokes asked sarcastically and all Jadeja said was "I can't do anything." A smiling Jadeja maintained his grace and ticked them off as India, as per rules, were well within their rights to carry on batting.

Watch: Ben Stokes denied an early draw by Ravindra Jadeja

Scored a hundred, saved the Test, farmed aura! #RavindraJadeja didn't hesitate, till the end #ENGvIND 5th TEST | Starts THU, 31st July, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/cc3INlS07P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 27, 2025

| England vs India | 4th Test | Day 5 | JioHotstar-#ENGvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wNAiAzTkMO — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) July 27, 2025

In what seemed like a mark of protest, Stokes introduced Harry Brook into the attack and Jadeja hit him for a six to complete his third Test hundred.

However, England team's poor attitude was at the forefront as they started bowling proverbial long hops or "donkey drops" as a mark of protest.

Harry Brook started to offer freebies to Jadeja and Washington as a sign of disapproval for India's decision to carry on playing. Players finally shook hands after the milestones of Jadeja and Washington were achieved with the latter scoring his maiden Test hundred.

The day five track did not have many demons with prominent movement and a bit of variable bounce was visible in the morning session when Gill and Rahul got out after a 188-run stand.

Considering the match situation, the dogged resistance from the two India left-handers in the second and final session was reminiscent of R Ashwin and Hamuna Vihari's match saving stand in the Sydney Test of 2021.

Nursing a broken foot, Rishabh Pant was available to bat in the second innings but he did not need to come to the middle and risk aggravation of his injury.

Strikingly, it was England's only second draw in the 40 Tests played in the Bazball era with the last one coming also at Old Trafford during the 2023 Ashes (weather was the main factor behind the draw).

