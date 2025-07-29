The Manchester Test between India and England concluded in a draw, but not a drab one by any means. Despite the fact that a victorious team couldn't be crowned on Sunday, the contest gave fans, former cricketers and pundits a lot to talk about. The most debatable topic of the match was what transpired between England captain Ben Stokes and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when an early draw proposal came from the former. The world of social media is still divided on whether Stokes was right to offer an early conclusion of the match, and if Jadeja should've taken it, without thinking about the personal milestones at stake.

The incident has since triggered many debates on social media. A famous one broke between former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn and current spinner Tabraiz Shamsi

"Why is there such a big deal being made about the Indians choosing not to accept the offer to end the game in a draw immediately? The offer was made. The offer was rejected, and they were fully entitled to make their choice. They got their 100s, which they worked hard for. Game over," Shamsi wrote on X.

The post invited a strong counter from Steyn, a legend of the game, as he highlighted that there was no point in continuing batting since the objective of the match (a draw) was achieved.

"Shamo this onion has many layers to it, and each one will make someone cry. The only issue I see here is the one thing people aren't realizing, the batters weren't playing for 100s, they were batting for a DRAW. That was the goal. Draw the game. Once that was accomplished, and a result was out of the question a handshake was offered, that's the gentlemanly thing to do right? It's not then the time to realize they safe and now say no we'd prefer some free milestones... although within the rules, just seems a little, well, odd. That said, they did bat well, and maybe with the last hour approaching they should have been more aggressive in reaching those milestones, at least then, we could all agree, no team tried to out do the other in this weird situation," Steyn replied

The South African spinner, however, wasn't content and explained the logic behind his stance further.

"Thats true ledge but I just think both sides have a right to make their own decision. Just because the option for the draw was given it doesn't mean the other team has to take it. If you wana call the shots about how long I can bat ...get me out! Atleast that's how I see it," he wrote in the second tweet.

"Well I don't think any one individual calls the shots for how long someone can bat, it's just the rule that teams can shake with a hour left.

"The game was Eng going for a win, India going for a draw, time says it's pointless to play on, neither TEAM will win/lose so handshakes and walk off. That final hour isn't reserved for personal goals. As they say, there's no I in team...

"That said, if it were you and me batting on 90 each, it would take a tank to pull us off that field! Haha," Steyn responded.

One of the fans also called Steyn's tweet an act of 'licking English boots'. But, the South Africa great gave a strong response.

The 5th and final Test between India and England will begin on July 31.