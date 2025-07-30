Former England batter Mark Ramprakash has criticised Ben Stokes, who is facing backlash for his viral remarks at Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5 of the Manchester Test last week. India batted for more than five sessions to take England's win out of the equation, Stokes offered to shake hands with Jadeja as he and Washington Sundar were nearing their centuries. However, Jadeja refused and decided to play on, prompting a miffed Stokes to say: "Jaddu, do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?"

Stokes' remark, however, have led to strong criticism of him and his players. Ramprakash also called out Stokes for his antics caught on the stump mic, saying it's a shame to dwell on such things.

"The stump microphone and words don't reflect well on Ben Stokes' team, who, let's be fair, are doing a fantastic job of reinvigorating Test cricket. They are playing wonderfully well. The cricket has been on such high class that it is a shame to dwell on it," Ramprakash told Sky Sports.

Ramprakash further questioned what England would've done if one of their batters was unbeaten in the 90s.

"You have to wonder if England had a player on 90 not out, would we have continued. We hear about England players being very proud on being on the honour boards at Lord's and other grounds because those milestones are huge achievements. I can understand where India were coming from," he added.

Ramprakash also labelled Stokes as "premature" considering that Sundar was on the verge of his maiden Test century.

"I think Ben was possibly a bit premature going up (to the Indian batters) in the way he did. It has to be agreed by the opposition captain. India had one player, Washington Sundar, who hadn't got a hundred before and I know that England side like to not think about milestones but for that player, he may never get there again. It was quite a big moment for him. And equally for Jadeja to try and get another Test hundred. They kind of earned the right to stay on, I suppose, from their point of view," said Ramprakash.