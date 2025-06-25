England cricket team skipper Ben Stokes had the last laugh after heavy criticism from Michael Vaughan over his decision to bowl first during the first Test match against India. Stoke chose to field after winning the toss despite experts predicting a good batting surface and Vaughan did not hold back following India's stunning start. However, Stokes' decision proved to be the correct one as the hosts chased down a target of 371 thanks to a sensational hundred by Ben Duckett. Following the win, Stokes had the perfect reply.

“It's a good job Test cricket is played over five days. Imagine thinking that way after day one, before we've even had chance to bat on a wicket,” Stokes told Test Match Special.

"You never know what a wicket is going to play like half an hour before any cricket has been on it. It looked like there was a lot of top moisture on it, it felt like there was. You do first what you think will give you the best chance of winning the game."

"Headingley does generally quite a lot early on. I thought it was a great chance to potentially nick three or four in the first hour. The opposition are allowed to play well,” he added.

Earlier, Vaughan was not happy with England's decision to bowl first at Headingley and admitted that he was left 'staggered' by their tactic against India.

"I'm a bit of an old-school traditionalist here at Leeds that, when the sun shines, it's quite an easy decision, particularly with the build-up to the Test match and it being so dry and so nice," Vaughan said on the BBC's Test Match Special. "I was staggered… when I heard he was going to bowl first. I thought, traditions have gone out the window."

"I know England have won chasing here quite a number of times over the recent times, but you always have to pick your decisions on that moment: just because you've won a year ago, two years ago, or three years ago, it can't really affect what the decision is today. And they've allowed India with a youngish batting line-up and a new captain to just go and play."