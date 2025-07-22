England captain Ben Stokes on Tuesday asserted that his team will respond in kind to any aggression from Indian players in the fourth Test starting from Wednesday, indicating no cessation to the verbal volleys in an intensely fought series. England lead the five-match series 2-1, but players such India skipper Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Stokes and Harry Brook were not averse to having some animated conversations with the opposition players. "I don't think it's one of those things where we're going to necessarily just go out and start at (sledging). I don't think either team's really looked to do that. I think there's always going to be a moment in a Test series where something does heat up. It's a massive series and there's a lot of pressure on both teams to perform," Stokes said on the eve of the match at Old Trafford.

It might have been an organic reaction to a particular situation, but Stokes hinted clearly that aggression from the rival camp will not be taken lightly.

"As I said, it's not something that we're going to purposely go out and look to start because then that will take our focus off what we actually need to do out in the middle. But by no means, we're not going to take a backward step and let any opposition try to be confrontational towards us."

"And not try to give a bit back. I think that goes for most teams, to be honest anyway. So, it's not like we're the only team who does that. But the series has been great to play. It has been great to watch. All five days, all three Tests so far. Quality of cricket has been outstanding," he added.

The proceedings heated up during the third day of the third Test at the Lord's when Crawley and Duckett successfully employed some delaying tactics, inviting angry reactions from Siraj and Gill.

Gill had pointed his fingers at Duckett, which resulted in a similar reaction from the England opener. Stokes vindicated the whole episode.

"Obviously, that night (at the Lord's) when Zak and Ben had to go out just started it off. We had the advantage of bowling last in the Test match to win. We just threw everything that we possibly could at India, not only with our skills, but also with their energy in the field as well," he said.

Stokes admitted that the aggression from the Indian players added some adrenalin into his side.

"Harry Brooks said, Brendan McCullum said, you guys have been too nice. Do you agree? Yeah, I think potentially. I guess it was a really nice moment, I think, as a team when you speak about something like that and everyone buys into that (replying to aggressive tactics by the opposition)," said the premier all-rounder.

While India are in a must-win situation, England are in the driver's seat having taken the series lead at Lord's, and they will be keen to claim the rubber at a venue where the Indian team hasn't played a Test since 2014.

"Good win for us at Lord's. Nice break. Hope we continue the momentum and put in the same effort and energy," Stokes said.

An injury-plagued India could be forced to depart from its preferred template in the penultimate Test, hoping to end a winless record at the storied Old Trafford and draw level in what has been a compelling series so far.