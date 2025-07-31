England captain Ben Stokes has become a villain in the eyes of many after he stirred up a huge controversy on Day 5 of the 4th Test against India last week. It all unfolded when Stokes tried to persuade Ravindra Jadeja to shake hands and call it a draw, but the Indian all-rounder refused to do so. What followed was an ugly jibe from Stokes, who mocked Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who were on cusp of centuries, for attacking England part-timers.

Former India head coach Greg Chappell didn't hold back in his criticism of Stokes and his players, labelling their antics as "childish and shocking".

"What should have been a celebration of Test cricket's enduring drama ended in an ugly scene: England's fielders aiming barbs and bouncers at India's centurions-in-waiting," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"For a team that has traded on the breezy moralism of the Bazball era, the petulance was jarring. England, often quick to claim moral victories, inadvertently surrendered the high ground here. India, conversely, left Manchester buoyed not only by resilience but also by the visible cracks in the English facade," he added.

Chappell also praised India's top-order, led by captain Shubman Gill, as they won the battle of resilience against the English bowlers.

"At Old Trafford, India conjured a thrilling escape to draw the fourth Test, frustrating an English side that had sniffed victory but ran out of puff and poise. A century eluded KL Rahul, but Shubman Gill brought up his fourth for the series. Their dogged resistance, alongside the calm defiance of Washington Sundar and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja, ensured India walked away with honours even - and perhaps even the upper hand. England's bowlers looked weary by the final session, but it was their loss of composure, not stamina, that will be most remembered," said Chappell.