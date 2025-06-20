Former Englan captain Michael Vaughan has raised concerns over Ben Stokes' preparation for the Test series against India, starting June 20 in Leeds. The five-match series against India will be followed by a crucial Ashes tour of Australia later this year. Vaughan stressed on the fact that Stokes barely had any game time heading into the series, especially after a dip in form during the previous season. Vaughan suggested that Stokes should've at least played a game for England Lions against India A to get into the rhythm ahead of what will be a crucial six-nine months for England cricket.

"I've been staggered by the lack of time in the middle that Ben's had as a batter. He didn't have a great year last year when he got his injuries. A Scottie Scheffler or a footballer going into a major event would be playing. He's had no game time. Why wouldn't you want to play for England Lions just for a knock, not to bowl? He was bowling against Zimbabwe, and clearly he's fine, but why wouldn't you just want a bit of time in the middle? Call me old school, but I think it's quite nice to go out and hit a few balls," Vaughan told The Daily Mail.

Vaughan feels England can only beat Australia on their soil if Stokes is fit enough and firing as an all-rounder.

"England can only win in Australia with him, and that's him being the all-rounder. If he goes to Australia just as the batter, that completely breaks the balance of the team and as much as he's a genius captain, the team are 30-40 per cent better when he bowls. To win in Australia, he has to be bowling and batting well," he added.

Sharing his views on England's aggressive style of cricket under Stokes, Vaughan said: "Now it's about winning. Look at 2019 when we won the World Cup. Did England play the cricket that they'd been playing previously to win that final? Did they heck. They had to dig deep and play the old school horrible way, but they won. They are remembered as winners. I always revert back to the Newcastle football side of the 1990s - the Kevin Keegan era. Bloody great, we talk about them, but they didn't win. Make sure you're not that. Make sure that you're not the most entertaining England side that's ever been, but not won an Ashes. Don't leave it until 2027," Vaughan explained.