India pacer Akash Deep didn't just shine by picking up 4 wickets in the ongoing 5th Test against England, but also contributed with the bat, scoring his maiden half-century in the second innings of the match. Akash's 66 off 94 played a pivotal role in helping India put 396/10 on the board against England in the second innings. Akash had come in at the No. 4 spot, as a night watchman ahead of the close of play on Day 2, but ended up producing a knock that went down in history as one of the most influential for India in recent history.

After the end of the third day's play Shubman Gill and KL Rahul expressed their delight at how well Akash played in the middle, putting his skills into use as a batter, and not a bowler. This was when Gill revealed that a bit of banter goes on between India's batters and bowlers, where the latter unit is often asked to contribute a little bit with the bat. Gill said that, with his half-century, Akash gave a great reply to him and the other batters in the team.

"We usually keep having banter about this. Batters keep telling the bowlers, 'thoda toh contribute karo'. I think today, he has given us a great reply!" Gill told BCCI.

Akash had the company of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle when the match resumed on Day 3. However, it was veteran batter KL Rahul who gave an important piece of advice to Akash ahead of the start of the match on Saturday.

"Today, I told him that if you get a ball in your radar, try to score runs."

"This morning, (I)just had a brief chat and told him to think like a batter, and not throw his wicket away. For him to not relax and make sure he gets as many runs as he can, and enjoy himself, play his shots and also be responsible, I think he did all of that. So, really happy," said Rahul.

Akash also spoke of the mindset he arrived in the middle with.

"I slept the previous night with the mindset that I didn't want to get out. If I get a good ball, then it's fine. But I shouldn't do something erratic, even if that means I get hit on the body. I wanted to play. When the team needed me to stay out there, I had a 100+ partnership with Jaisu (Yashasvi Jaiswal). That is very special for me," said the 28-year-old.