The presence of Shreyas Iyer in India's Test squad for the England tour would have helped the team in its major transition journey, feels former opener Nick Knight, who, at the same time, has picked Kuldeep Yadav as a potential trump card for the visitors in the series beginning June 20. With Iyer not being a part of the team, Knight has high expectations from the likes of Kuldeep and Sai Sudharsan who is expected to make his Test debut at Leeds, the venue for the series opener.

With India having an inexperienced batting line-up following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Knight, who is now a well-known commentator, also singled out K L Rahul to provide the much-needed stability to the top-order.

Speaking to PTI, he also underlined the importance of taking 20 wickets if India are to win their first series in England since 2007. The 55-year-old, who represented England in 17 Tests and 100 ODIs, doesn't want India to compromise on their bowling to shore up their batting.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) How would you assess the preparation of the Indian team, considering a chunk of the players were also part of the two 'A' games against England Lions?

A) Probably the most important thing from the preparation point of view is what happened in Northampton. I'm a huge fan of K L Rahul (he scored a hundred there). I'm also a fan of him opening the batting. In all formats, his best position is right at the top of the order.

I understand that he's been used in different roles along the way, but his experience of opening the batting in Test match cricket in England, scoring runs is so crucial.

Q) The Indian batting line-up looks inexperienced following the two big retirements. How do you see the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan doing in challenging conditions?

A) Now, there's just a little bit more opportunity, perhaps, for players to stake their claim in warm-up games. Karun Nair has clearly taken a chance to impress (with a double hundred for India A).

Jaiswal has been a little short of his best form, if I'm honest. If I was an Indian player, Indian selector or Indian fan, I would want to see him with a little bit more form, ideally. But does that mean that I'm not going to pick him at the top of the order? No, I would definitely play him to open with K L Rahul.

Sai Sudarshan, for me, he slots in at number three, Shubhman Gill at number four, and then you go from there.

Sai is a very good player. He plays late. You'll hear that a lot during this series. Players that play the ball underneath their eyeline, by the front pad, not get out in front of you, follow the ball a little bit, play the early line, don't follow the line as it moves laterally... all those sorts of things which are key to being successful in English conditions.

Q) Would you have picked K L Rahul as captain, or have India made the right investment in Gill who is yet to prove himself with the bat in SENA countries?

A) It's a pretty wise decision. Shubman is a shrewd cricketer. The question mark, with a decision like that would be, and maybe that's what you're alluding to, with reference to his own form and how he's going to cope with the captaincy based upon him being one of, if not the best player in the side.

Q) Do you see any technical issues in Gill's batting?

A) Well, when I've been out in India (for IPL commentary), I always highlight the same thing, really. Sometimes with Shubman, more so when you're sort of a little lacking in confidence and striving for things a little bit for your form, sometimes that front leg just pushes across a little bit too much.

And, therefore, the rotation of the body and accessing the ball and playing around that front pad. But of late, I haven't seen that quite so much, if I'm brutally honest.

...But it becomes more important when you've got a left-armer coming over the wicket and swinging it back into the pads. That's something that he will probably be always aware of.

That line outside off stump, again, will be the challenge for all these top-order players, particularly in England.

Q) Do you think India can cover for the loss of Rohit and Kohli in the near future?

A) If there was ever a time for Indian cricket to cope with losing Rohit and Virat, it's now. I'm going to be brutally honest here. Shreyas Iyer should be here. That would have helped this transition a little bit more. But there's still plenty of ability there.

Q) We have spoken about the batting, what about India's bowling line-up?

A) Last time India were over here, that bowling attack was phenomenal. And my view is, if India are going to win this series, the focus for me is a little bit more on the ball than the bat. Are India going to be able to get 20 wickets? I want to play Kuldeep as much as possible. If the ball is turning on day three, day four, Kuldeep plays. England will least want to face Kuldeep.

Bumrah is separate to that discussion because he's the very best in the world at the moment. England like to attack. England want to take the game on. I don't think they're going to want to be so brave and bold. They'll find that harder against the likes of Kuldeep bowling in those middle overs.

