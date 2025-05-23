Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowling James Hopes has backed pacer Arshdeep Singh's selection for India's upcoming Test tour of England, saying he would be perfectly suited for the conditions. India's squad is likely to be announced in the coming days ahead of a five-match Test series against England. Arshdeep's form has been crucial in PBKS' road to the IPL playoffs as he has picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches so far in the league stage. During a recent interaction, Hopes spoke highly of Arshdeep and added that the left-arm pacer is always keen on honing his skills.

"He's perfectly suited for English conditions. He can swing the ball both ways, he can bowl reverse swing if required. He can bowl around the wicket as a left-armer seamer and still take it away from the right-hander," Hopes told the Times of India.

"Arshdeep is highly skilled and very coachable. He's open to just trying subtle, new things. You find sometimes that guys with high skill, like he has, can be very happy in the spot they're in. But he's always wanting to expand and keeps asking, 'What if I hold the ball like this, is it a bit different?' And just trying to change subtle things, because he's been around a while now and people know what he's going to do."

Hopes is confident that when Arshdeep finishes his career, the fraternity will remember him as one of the most dominant bowlers of his era.

"The way he's swinging the ball this year is a little bit different, which has caught some players by surprise. He's still young. He's got so much cricket left. When we get to the end of his career, we'll talk about him as one of the most dominant bowlers of all time," he added.

The BCCI is set to announce the senior men's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. It will be start of India's campaign in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

This will also be the first Test assignment for India after the retirement of veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the format.