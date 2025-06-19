There has been a lot of chatter over whether Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair will play together for the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Test series against England. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both announcing their retirements, a new-look batting line-up is expected for India with many players finding opportunities. However, former India cricketer WV Raman believes that the team management should instead reward Abhimanyu Easwaran with an opportunity. In an interview with Times of India, Raman said that Easwaran has been quite consistent and he should be rewarded along with Karun Nair in the upcoming Test series.

"No, let's not forget that Easwaran has been getting runs much higher than him over a long period of time. We have been having Easwaran as a part of the squad. We are not playing him. And that is again creating a lot of dilemma when the next selection comes up. We will have to try and reward him fully in the sense that there is no point picking him in the squad. We don't have, let's say, a player who has opened in the past, who is willing to open."

"There is a vacant slot at the top of the order. And here you have on the other hand, you have a player who has been opening right through his life, who has got runs every season almost. And then you pick him in the squad."

When there is an opening slot which is vacant, you don't use him. I think we need to first answer that particular bit. Again, we have got somebody who is making a comeback after a long period of time. And then he is not a spring onion now. He is into his 30s. He is experienced. He is also in the best of form," he said.