India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remains a stalwart in the longest format of the game but desite his exprience, the selection committee decided against picking him for captaincy or vice-captaincy in Tests after Rohit Sharma's exit. After an important performance for India on Thursday against Englnad, Jadeja admitted that the time for him to don the captaincy role is gone. Despite playing second fiddle to India captain Shubman Gill, Jadeja dazzled with a valuable 89 from 137 deliveries, which allowed India to maintain its position in the driver's seat. Jadeja, who is on his third tour of England in a career that has spanned over 15 years, was quizzed about whether captaincy ambition crossed his mind during his stint.

The experienced star with a smile on his face told reporters after the end of the second day's play, "No, that time is gone now."

Speaking during the post-day press conference, Jadeja was also asked about Gill's knock. He said: "Honestly, he looks very confident. He does not look like a captain in batting. He has been given an extra responsibility. He is carrying everything with him. I do not feel anything like that in his batting. Even today, unluckily, the ball went in his (fielder's) hand. But today, I did not feel that he would be out in this inning. He played very well. When we were batting together, we were talking about partnership. That we will have a long partnership, and we will keep talking to each other."

Jadeja forged a 203-run partnership with Gill to clear India's way towards a daunting total. His endeavours on the crease ended on a bitter note after he attempted to pull the ball while facing a rip-roaring short-length delivery from Josh Tongue. With extra pace and bounce, Jadeja hurried into his shot and gloved it to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

After Jadeja's departure, Gill forged a sizzling 144-run partnership with Washington Sundar to torment England's bowling attack, which felt jolts of tiredness creeping into them. Joe Root cleaned up Sundar on 42(103), while Gill, who fuelled India's innings, saw his marathon knock conclude on 269 as India posted a daunting 587-run total on the board.

In reply, England choked under pressure as Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj made early inroads. They bowled in tandem and removed Ben Duckett (0), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (19) in a whirlwind. Joe Root and Harry Brook put in the hard yards and stitched a comeback by raising an unbeaten 52-run stand to propel England to 77/3 at the end of the day.

Jadeja mapped India's plan of attack on day three and said, "We are not thinking too far ahead. We will have to take 2-3 wickets before lunch tomorrow. If we do that, then we will definitely be ahead in the game. Results can be anything. There have been big partnerships in cricket in the past. We will not take the game too lightly. We were playing with energy today. Hopefully, we will get a good result in India's favour."

With ANI Inputs