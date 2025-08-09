India pacer Jasprit Bumrah received a lot of backlash on social media for playing only three matches in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England. In order to manage his workload, Bumrah missed the second and the fifth Test of the series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite Bumrah's absence, India's pace attack performed brilliantly as Mohammed Siraj took the onus on his shoulders and emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series with 23 scalps to his names.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke came to Bumrah's defense and stated that winning without the right-arm pacer was truly commendable but having him in the XI, makes the team a strong one.

"To win the last match and level the series. Wow! Phenomenal, absolutely brilliant. And the other thing as well. In the two Test matches that India won, the best bowler in the world didn't play in Bumrah. Bumrah didn't play the two Test matches that India won. So, to the other bowlers in the Indian squad, they deserve a lot of credit to be able to step up," said Clarke on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"And I do believe, and I don't think anybody would say differently, any team with Bumrah in it is a better team. But to be able to win those two matches without him, that bowling attack deserves a lot of credit," he added.

Clarke further praised Siraj for stepping in for India during Bumrah's absence and delivering a match-winning performance.

"India bowling again, Krishna, Siraj. Wow! I feel like every time Bumrah is not around, Siraj has this - 'I've got to stand up' mindset and attitude. He wants the ball when the team is under pressure," said Clarke.

"I feel like he's a better bowler when there is more expectation and pressure put on his shoulders. I think he really enjoys that role in the team. Fifer in the second innings, just to keep it going," he added.