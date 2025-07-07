Former England cricket team pacer Stuart Broad decoded why India's Akash Deep was extremely successful in the second Test encounter. Akash Deep took four wickets in the first innings and in the second innings, he was successful once again in taking 6 wickets. At the start of Day 5, he took the wickets of Harry Brook and Ollie Pope to put India in a brilliant position, and the Shubman Gill-led side ultimately ended up winning the match by over 300 runs. Earlier, Broad explained that Akash Deep brings the ball in from a wide positio,n and that has helped him in troubling the England batters.

"He brings the stumps into play, nips the ball - even with the second new ball with Harry Brook (in the first innings) - through the gate and off stump out of the ground," Broad told Sky Sports.

"He's a real threat. He's bowled wicket-taking balls tonight. Start with him tomorrow while the ball's hard and while the ball's still got a bit of newness to it, and then maybe if he needs a rest until the next new ball comes, that's fine," he added after stumps on Day 4.

Broad also had his say about the controversial dismissal of Joe Root.

"Using the crease. It's crucial. It's a skill and an art that every Test match bowler should have."

"Every bowler should have it really. I mean, how I used to sort of view it was: a batter will always line up the same to you. If you can change your release position by a couple of inches at a time, they're not necessarily turning their shoulders or their feet position. So that little movement can be that half-bat-width distance that can catch the edge or make them miss it and hit the stump," said Broad.

"You should practise that in the nets, and if you're going to play league cricket this weekend, just practise changing your angles just slightly at the back end of your run. Just go a foot wider but still imagine you're running in at off stump and just work with that, because if there's no swing in the air, you suddenly get a different angle that you can work with," added Broad.