India's seamer Akash Deep's childhood friend, Vaibhav Kumar, said that the cricketer's sister, Akhand Jyoti Singh -- who has been battling cancer for the past two months -- is now doing well. He also expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Lucknow team management for their support during the difficult time. Speaking to ANI about Jyoti's health, Vaibhav said, "It was first-stage cancer...Team management in Lucknow was very helpful. Doctors were called from outside, and she received treatment in Lucknow. Doctors came from Mumbai too. BCCI, the Lucknow team management, and even the Bengal, where he (Akash) played, helped a lot. Now, she is fine. There are no issues now."

Akash Deep played a crucial role in India's victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, claiming a 10-wicket haul. He took 4/88 in the first innings and 6/99 in the second, showcasing a match-winning performance.

After the match, Akash revealed that he had kept his sister's illness private and had dedicated the game to her.

"The biggest thing is that I have not told anyone yet. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is stable now. She is fine. She will be the happiest. She has been going through this mentally for the last two months," Akash said in a heartfelt conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently on broadcasting duty.

"I was playing this match for her. I have to make her happy with this match," he added.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

