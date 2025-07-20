Days ahead of the Manchester Test India has been beset by yet another dilemma over their bowling combination and that is because NDTV has learnt from sources, Akash Deep is almost certain to miss out the 4th Test against England, starting July 23. Already down 2-1 in the series, India has a long line of players in the sick bay including Arshdeep Singh. Rishabh Pant, in all likelihood will play as a batter.

So what has happened to the Indian pacers?

Akash Deep had a groin niggle from the previous Test at Lord's where he picked up just one wicket. His inability to perform at the top was masked by Washington Sundar's wily spin bowling. Akash Deep was at the heart of India's Birmingham Test win with 10-wicket match haul.

The telecast showed that on the 4th day of the Test he had walked off the field to get treatment. Though at that time the seriousness of the injury was not known.

Arshdeep picked up an injury to his bowling hand during training. He still remains uncapped in Test matches.

Both players travelled with the team to Manchester and are being overseen by India's South African trainer Adrian Leroux.

The absence of Akash Deep and Arshdeep does not leave room for Jasprit Bumrah to sit out for the 4th Test and return for Oval. India's batting coach, before leaving Beckenham had said "India is leaning towards playing Bumrah".

With all the uncertainly around the bowling group, BCCI has added CSK player Anshul Kamboj to the team. Kamboj was lately a part of India's A tour to England. He played two matches and picked five wickets.