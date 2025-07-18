With the Indian cricket team down 1-2 after the first three matches in the 5-Test series, a lot is being contemplated ahead of the Manchester showdown. Though the match ended on a fighting note, which could've gone India's way, a few changes in the playing XI have been discussed. Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who isn't a part of the Indian team for the England tour, has urged head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill to make a big change in the team by adding another bowler to the roster.

While Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep played as frontline seamers at Lord's, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy were the three all-rounders. Rahane, however, wants another mainstream bowler to be added.

"We all know that Day 4 and 5 get slightly difficult to bat on. It's not easy to score runs. Yes, England bowled really well. But I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings. And also, I feel going forward, India should look to add one extra bowler - because you're going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

While Gautam Gambhir's love for all-rounders isn't hidden from anyone, talks of Nitish Reddy to be dropped from the team have surfaced since the conclusion of the third Test. If he is dropped, the team could look to add Kuldeep Yadav to the side in Manchester.

Rahane also hailed England captain Ben Stokes for the intensity he produced on the field, especially with the ball in his hand.

"It's very easy for the fielder to get relaxed," Rahane noted. "When you see only two or three balls left before lunch, you can easily get relaxed. But his attitude towards the ball, his intensity, and getting that run-out - that's where I felt England came into the game."

After losing the second Test in Birmingham, England upped the ante at Lord's. Rahane was thoroughly impressed with the hosts' combined effort in the game.

"That's what you want to see in Test cricket - all 11 fielders coming together and looking to win the Test match," he said.